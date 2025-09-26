Wildlife agents honored with Hero Award

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Enforcement Division and a LDWF enforcement agent were honored for their litter enforcement efforts at the Keep Louisiana Beautiful (KLB) Annual Conference held in Baton Rouge on Sept. 24.

The LDWF Enforcement Division received a KLB Everyday Hero Award as the Outstanding State Agency for enforcing littering laws across the state. The LDWF Enforcement Division and KLB have a longstanding partnership working hand-in-hand to address litter and illegal dumping sites. In 2024, the LDWF Enforcement Division issued 548 littering citations.

"The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries plays an essential role in enforcing our state's litter laws, taking litter hotline calls and issuing citations in the field," said Susan Russell, Executive Director of Keep Louisiana Beautiful. "We are grateful for the agency's ongoing partnership, and we commend agents like Senior Agent Mason Castello for ensuring those who litter are held accountable for their actions."

Senior Agent Mason Castello also received a KLB Everyday Hero Award in the Litter Enforcement Award category for his efforts in enforcing littering laws in his area of the state. Senior Agent Castello has led the LDWF Enforcement Division in gross littering violations, which included investigating over 50 illegal dumping sites in and around St. John Parish.

“The award for the entire division and the individual award for Senior Agent Castello shows our dedication to litter enforcement in this state,” said Col. Stephen Clark, head of the Enforcement Division. “Our mission to protect Louisiana’s natural resources includes holding individuals accountable for littering and illegal dumping.”

Each year, at the Everyday Hero Awards, Keep Louisiana Beautiful recognizes those that go the extra mile to keep our communities litter-free and beautiful. These businesses, organizations and individual citizens are moving Louisiana towards a more sustainable future through their commendable environmentally conscious efforts.

The KLB Litter Enforcement Award category recognizes law enforcement officers who actively work to stop littering in their community. They go above and beyond to educate the public about the negative impacts of litter, and they work to bring justice to those who break the law by littering or dumping illegally.