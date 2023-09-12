Wildfire updates for Tuesday, September 12

Here's the update on the wildfires still burning in Louisiana.

As of Tuesday morning, containment has improved in all four fires: the Tiger Island fire is 75 percent contained, up from 71 percent; the La. 113 fire is 72 percent contained, up from 63 percent; the Lion's Camp fire is 88 percent contained, up from 83 percent and the Elizabeth fire is 73 percent contained, up from 72 percent.

To read our story explaining some of the fire terms used in this update, click here.

Louisiana Statewide Burn Ban: The State Fire Marshal’s Office’s order prohibiting ALL private burning and the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry ban on all agricultural burning, remain in effect. Open burning with exposed flames is prohibited with no exceptions. The use of prescribed fires is also banned. More information is available at http://sfm.dps.louisiana.gov/doc/press/pr_2023-36.pdf

Highlights: Hot and dry conditions and low fuel moistures may produce more active fire behavior with scattered reburning of heavier fuels and needlecast. Fire crews continue to identify and suppress hot spots within 100 feet inside of fire perimeters; patrol and remove needlecast from firelines; and increase fire containment lines along fire perimeters. An increase in lightning activity is forecast for mid-week and this could bring additional new fire starts outside of existing fires. As fire containment line increases, some resources are being shifted from the fires so they are available to assist local resources on initial attack for new fire starts. Those resources reassigned to initial attack remain in the local area and available to respond to changes in fire activity on existing fires as needed.

Tiger Island Fire: 31,083 acres, no change in acreage | 75% containment up from 71% | 291 personnel assigned

Hwy 113 Fire: 17,124 acres, no change in acreage | 72% containment up from 63% | 104 personnel assigned

Lions Camp Road Fire: 785 acres, no change in acreage| 88% containment up from 83% | 13 personnel assigned

Elizabeth Fire: 940 acres, no change in acreage | 73% containment up from 72% | 37 personnel assigned



Equipment resources assigned to the fires include Type 6 Engines; Dozers; Tractor Plow Units; and Water Tenders. Aerial resources include helicopters and fixed wing aircraft. Additional support is being provided by Parish authorities and departments; Sheriff’s Offices; and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

Weather & Fire Behavior: The hot and dry conditions of the last few days will begin to transition with higher afternoon humidity and a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms mid-week. Winds will be generally light and variable. Lightning associated with storms will have the potential to create new fire starts. Afternoon humidity levels near 30% and very low fuel moistures should also provide favorable conditions for increased fire reburn activity and for new fire starts from lightning outside of areas that receive precipitation.

Air Quality: An increase in fire activity due to reburn and new fire starts may increase smoke in the area. Air quality information is available at the EPA’s Fire and Smoke Map at: https://fire.airnow.gov/ [fire.airnow.gov] .

Temporary Flight Restriction: A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is in place over the Tiger Island Fire [tfr.faa.gov] and Hwy 113 and Elizabeth Fire [tfr.faa.gov] areas. If you fly, we can’t. Aircraft or drone intrusions into the restricted airspace endangers aircrews conducting fire operations and aerial resources are grounded for safety. This unnecessarily places aircrews and ground fire crews at risk in a dynamic and dangerous fire environment.

Here are the Facebook pages set up for each fire, if you want more information:

Tiger Island Fire: htps://www.facebook.com/TigerIslandFire

Hwy 113 & Lions Camp Road Fire: htps://www.facebook.com/113andLionsCamp

Elizabeth Fire: htps://www.facebook.com/ElizabethFireLa