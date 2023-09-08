Wildfire updates for Friday, September 8

Here's the update on the wildfires still burning in Louisiana.

As of Friday morning, the Tiger Island fire is 71 percent contained; the La. 113 fire is 63 percent contained; the Lion's Camp fire is 83 percent contained and the Elizabeth fire is 72 percent contained.

Louisiana Statewide Burn Ban: As a reminder, the active State Fire Marshal’s Office’s burn ban order prohibiting ALL private burning, with no limitations, remains in effect. As does the corresponding burn ban from the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry prohibiting all agricultural burning, including but not limited to prescribed burning. However, Louisiana residents can resume outdoor cooking with safety measures in place. See http://sfm.dps.louisiana.gov/doc/press/pr_2023-36.pdf [sfm.dps.louisiana.gov] for more information. The use of open flames in fire pits, campfires, barrels, bonfires, burn piles, and like open burning is still prohibited. Citations and arrests ARE happening across this state in partnership with local and state law enforcement agencies.



Fire Name

Acreage

Personnel

Tiger Island

31,082

283

Hwy 113

7,189

108

Lions Camp Road

785

19

Elizabeth

940

38



Personnel and Equipment:

Tiger Island: 1 Type-2 Crew; 20 Type-6 Engines; 1 Dozer; 1 Type-2 Tractor Plow Unit; 7 Type-3 Tractor Plow Units; 3 Water Tenders; 3 Ambulances.

Hwy 113: 1 Type-1 Crew; 17 Type-6 Engines; 5 Type-2 Tractor Plow Units; 6 Type-3 Tractor Plow Units; 2 Water Tenders.

Lions Camp Road: 2 Type-6 Engines; 3 Type-3 Tractor Plow Units and 1 Ambulance.

Elizabeth: 7 Type-6 Engines; 6 Type-3 Tractor Plow Units; 1 Water Tender and 1 Ambulance.

Air Resources Assigned to all Fires: 5 Helicopters and 2 Air Attacks.

Additional support is being provided to all fires by Parish authorities and departments, the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, Sheriff’s offices, and the Offices of Emergency Preparedness.

Tiger Island Fire:

The Tiger Island Fire was first reported on Tuesday, August 22nd. The fire is located East of Merryville, south of Hwy 190, SW of DeRidder and North of Singer. The fire is burning in pine plantations of multiple ages. Heavy residual fuels because of Hurricane Laura in 2020 exist and contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Operations: The Tiger Island Fire is currently 71% contained. Yesterday, there was active reburning in the interior of the fire due to needlecast and unburned fuels, causing an increase in smoke within the fire area. Today, crews will continue to mitigate needlecast along firelines to minimize reburn potential. Crews will continue mopping up further into the interior of the fireline.

Hwy 113 Fire:

Located 14 miles northwest of Oakdale. This fire is burning in loblolly pines and hardwoods.

Operations: The Hwy 113 fire is currently 63% contained. Yesterday, crews were able to complete the additional dozer line in the southeast section of the fire. They also discovered more heat sources as the area continued to dry out from Monday’s rain and began to see the first needlecast within the fire area. Today, crews will focus heavily on mopping up on the north and south sides of the fire near Tenmile Creek. They will also utilize dozers to mitigate hazard trees to ensure firefighter safety and mop up any other hotspots that are found.

Lions Camp Road:

Five miles northwest of Leesville. This fire is burning in southern rough, timber and brush.

Operations: The Lions Camp Road Fire is currently 83% contained. Yesterday, crews mopped up dozer berms and reached 20-foot interior mop up of firelines. They also began mitigating needlecast around the fire area by reestablishing dozer lines so the containment lines remain clear. Today, crews will continue to mop up and seek out isolated heat sources.

Elizabeth:

Located in southwest Rapides Parish. The fire is south of Ten Mile Road and northeast of state Louisiana Hwy 462.

Operations: The Elizabeth Fire is 72% contained. Yesterday, crews completed fireline on the southern end of the fire and began mopping up. They also improved current lines for increased access. Crews will continue to improve sections of fireline to mitigate the effects of reburn from needlecast. Lastly, they will work to break up dozer berms and expose and extinguish any trapped heat near the fire perimeter.

Weather and Fire Behavior: A heat advisory is in effect over the fire areas today, with heat indices predicted to reach 112 degrees. Relative humidity is forecasted to drop into the mid-30s. A weak front is expected to push through the area in the mid-afternoon, bringing a 30-40% chance of thunderstorms. Strong wind gusts could lead to active fire behavior, as live vegetation is still critically dry. Needlecast is beginning on the Hwy 113 and Lions Camp Road Fires, increasing fuel loads.

Air Quality: Very little smoke is present in communities; light smoke may be present in interior roads or near smoldering large fuels. There was some smoke visible yesterday from interior reburn on the Tiger Island Fire. New ignitions or reburn in areas where heavy needlecast is present could lead to additional smoke. All communities should experience good air quality. For near time air quality information see EPA's Fire and Smoke Map: https://fire.airnow.gov/ [fire.airnow.gov]

Temporary Flight Restriction: A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is in place over the Tiger Island Fire [tfr.faa.gov] and Hwy 113 and Elizabeth Fire [tfr.faa.gov] areas. This is necessary to protect aerial operations. If you fly, we can’t. If there are drone intrusions into the Temporary Flight Restrictions, we must ground all aircraft.

