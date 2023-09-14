Wildfire update for Thursday, September 14

Here's the update on the wildfires still burning in Louisiana.

As of Thursday morning, here's the containment for all four fires: the Tiger Island fire is 80 percent contained, up from 75 percent; the La. 113 fire is 89 percent contained, up from 80 percent; the Lion's Camp fire is 88 percent contained, no change from yesterday; and the Elizabeth fire is 73 percent contained, no change from yesterday.

To read our story explaining some of the fire terms used in this update, click here.

Louisiana Statewide Burn Ban: The State Fire Marshal’s Office’s order prohibiting ALL private burning and the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry ban on all agricultural burning, remain in effect. These are reevaluated weekly. Open burning with exposed flames is prohibited with no exceptions. The use of prescribed fires is also banned. More information is available at http://sfm.dps.louisiana.gov/doc/press/pr_2023-36.pdf

Highlights: Higher humidity allowed crews to focus on remaining hot spots on the fires. Fire activity on the Elizabeth, Hwy 113, and Lions Camp Road Fires was very light yesterday with minimal reburn. There was continued activity on portions of the eastern and southwestern sides of the Tiger Island Fire, with fire crews continuing to monitor and suppress reburn areas and patrol containment lines, removing any needle cast. Crews will also be working to expand fire containment lines along fire perimeters. Excess resources from these fires will continue to be reassigned to LDAF for initial attack in the local area. Those resources remain available to respond to changes in fire activity on existing fires as needed.

Tiger Island Fire: 31,087 acres, no change | 80% containment up from 75%| 264 personnel assigned, down 8

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TigerIslandFire [facebook.com]

Hwy 113 Fire: 7,124 acres, no change | 89% containment up from 80% | 77 personnel assigned, down 25

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/113andLionsCamp [facebook.com]

Lions Camp Road Fire: 785 acres, no change | 88% containment | 19 personnel assigned, up 11

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/113andLionsCamp [facebook.com]

Elizabeth Fire: 940 acres, no change | 73% containment | 30 personnel assigned, down 7

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ElizabethFireLa [facebook.com]

Equipment resources assigned to the fires include Type 6 Engines; Dozers; Tractor Plow Units; and Water Tenders. Aerial resources include helicopters and fixed wing aircraft. Additional support is being provided by Parish authorities and departments; Sheriff’s Offices; and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

Weather & Fire Behavior: Today will experience a mix of cloud and sun with the possibility for scattered showers in the morning. More substantial rain over the fires likely won’t occur until later in the afternoon, if at all. This trend will continue through tomorrow. Afternoon thunderstorms could cause strong erratic winds, increasing the chances of new fire starts. Even without rainfall directly over the fire area, with the increased overall humidity, there is a reduced potential for reburn today.

Air Quality: Smoke may occur in areas of reburn. Air quality information is available at the EPA’s Fire and Smoke Map at: https://fire.airnow.gov/ [fire.airnow.gov] .

Temporary Flight Restriction: A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is in place over the Tiger Island Fire [tfr.faa.gov] and Hwy 113 and Elizabeth Fire [tfr.faa.gov] areas. If you fly, we can’t. Aircraft or drone intrusions into the restricted airspace endangers aircrews conducting fire operations and aerial resources are grounded for safety. This unnecessarily places aircrews and ground fire crews at risk in a dynamic and dangerous fire environment.