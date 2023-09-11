Wildfire update for Monday, September 11

Here's the update on the wildfires still burning in Louisiana.

As of Monday morning, the Tiger Island fire is 71 percent contained; the La. 113 fire is 63 percent contained; the Lion's Camp fire is 83 percent contained and the Elizabeth fire is 72 percent contained.

To read our story explaining some of the fire terms used in this update, click here.

Louisiana Statewide Burn Ban: As a reminder, the active State Fire Marshal’s Office’s burn ban order prohibiting ALL private burning, with no limitations, remains in effect. As does the corresponding burn ban from the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry prohibiting all agricultural burning, including but not limited to prescribed burning. However, Louisiana residents can resume outdoor cooking with safety measures in place. See http://sfm.dps.louisiana.gov/doc/press/pr_2023-36.pdf for more information. The use of open flames in fire pits, campfires, barrels, bonfires, burn piles, and like open burning is still prohibited. Citations and arrests ARE happening across this state in partnership with local and state law enforcement agencies.



Fire Name

Acreage

Personnel

Tiger Island

31,083

291

Hwy 113

7,124

104

Lions Camp Road

785

13

Elizabeth

940

37



Personnel and Equipment:

Tiger Island: 1 Type-2 Crew; 22 Type-6 Engines; 1 Dozer; 1 Type-2 Tractor Plow Unit; 7 Type-3 Tractor Plow Units; 3 Water Tenders; 3 Ambulances.

Hwy 113: 1 Type-1 Crew; 15 Type-6 Engines; 5 Type-2 Tractor Plow Units; 6 Type-3 Tractor Plow Units; 3 Water Tenders.

Lions Camp Road: 1 Type-6 Engine; 3 Type-3 Tractor Plow Units and 1 Ambulance.

Elizabeth: 7 Type-6 Engines; 6 Type-3 Tractor Plow Units; 1 Water Tender and 1 Ambulance.

Air Resources Assigned to all Fires: 5 Helicopters and 2 Air Attacks.

Additional support is being provided to all fires by Parish authorities and departments, the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, Sheriff’s offices, and the Offices of Emergency Preparedness.

Tiger Island Fire:

The Tiger Island Fire was first reported on Tuesday, August 22nd. The fire is located East of Merryville, south of Hwy 190, SW of DeRidder and North of Singer. The fire is burning in pine plantations of multiple ages. Heavy residual fuels because of Hurricane Laura in 2020 exist and contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Operations: The Tiger Island Fire is currently 71% contained. Removing needlecast from containment lines remains a top priority. Needlecast has continued throughout the fire area, allowing for reburn and smoke. Reburn was present around the entire fire area yesterday and is expected to continue today. Today, crews will mitigate needlecast around the fire perimeter, utilizing dozers to scrape lines clean and leaf blowers to blow away needles. Crews will continue to utilize infrared imagery to seek out hot spots for mop up, and search for new hot spots from Friday’s lightning.

Hwy 113 Fire:

Located 14 miles northwest of Oakdale. This fire is burning in loblolly pines and hardwoods.

Operations: The Hwy 113 fire is currently 63% contained. Removing needlecast from containment lines was high priority yesterday and will continue today. Also, crews created additional fireline within the interior of the fire perimeter to slow down reburn. Roads and dozer lines continue to dry out and allow for easier access. Today, crews will examine creekbeds and stream crossings to identify any areas that need temporary repairs, as well as utilize infrared imagery to ground truth and target hot spots for mop up. The Tenmile Creek drainage remains a priority for mop up on the north and south end of the fire.

Lions Camp Road:

Five miles northwest of Leesville. This fire is burning in southern rough, timber and brush.

Operations: The Lions Camp Road Fire is currently 83% contained. Yesterday, crews patrolled containment lines and mitigated needlecast. Reburn within the interior of the fire occurred mid-day and smoke was visible, but there was no threat to containment lines. Today, crews will keep containment lines clear of pine needles. They will continue to use infrared imagery to target specific hot spots.

Elizabeth:

Located in southwest Rapides Parish. The fire is south of Ten Mile Road and northeast of state Louisiana Hwy 462.

Operations: The Elizabeth Fire is 72% contained. Yesterday, there were still hotspots within the interior of the fire. Combined with needlecast, fuels within the interior are increasing, causing reburn. Fire crews continue to monitor perimeter lines and mop up. Today, crews will continue mop up, targeting areas further to the interior of the containment line.

Weather and Fire Behavior: Relative humidity will stay critically low today, dropping to 25% in some areas. Temperatures will also be high, with a maximum of 96 degrees. Winds will be light and variable, with gusts in the teens. The hot and dry conditions will lead to active fire behavior and increase the possibility of reburn. Fuel moisture remains extremely low, including live and dead fuels. Drought conditions will remain critical until a large rainfall event.

Air Quality: Smoke reports are no longer being produced for these fires. Smoke will remain present from interior reburn or any new starts. For real time air quality information see EPA's Fire and Smoke Map: https://fire.airnow.gov/ [fire.airnow.gov].

Temporary Flight Restriction: A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is in place over the Tiger Island Fire [tfr.faa.gov] and Hwy 113 and Elizabeth Fire [tfr.faa.gov] areas. This is necessary to protect aerial operations. If you fly, we can’t. If there are drone intrusions into the Temporary Flight Restrictions, we must ground all aircraft.

Here are the Facebook pages set up for each fire, if you want more information:

Tiger Island Fire: htps://www.facebook.com/TigerIslandFire

Hwy 113 & Lions Camp Road Fire: htps://www.facebook.com/113andLionsCamp

Elizabeth Fire: htps://www.facebook.com/ElizabethFireLa