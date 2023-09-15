Wildfire update for Friday, September 15

Here's the update on the wildfires still burning in Louisiana.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office’s order prohibiting ALL private burning and the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry's ban on all agricultural burning, remain in effect. These are reevaluated weekly. Open burning with exposed flames is prohibited with no exceptions. The use of prescribed fires is also banned. More information is available at http://sfm.dps.louisiana.gov/doc/press/pr_2023-36.pdf

Highlights:

Higher humidity allowed crews to focus on remaining hot spots on the fires, focusing along the perimeter. Fire activity on the Elizabeth, Hwy 113, and Lions Camp Road Fires was very light yesterday with light rain up to .25” only reaching the Tiger Island Fire. Ongoing mop-up operations continue on portions of the eastern and southwestern sides of the Tiger Island Fire. Firefighters continue to monitor, suppress reburn areas and patrol containment lines, removing any needle cast along control lines. Recurring overnight infrared detection flights have been showing fewer remaining hotspots and those are deep in the interior of the fires and away from containment lines. Excess resources from these fires continue to be reassigned to LDAF for initial attack in the local area.

Tiger Island Fire:

31,087 acres, no change | 80% containment| 264 personnel assigned Facebook:

Facebook: https://www.Facebook.com/TigerIslandFire

Inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident-information/lalas-tiger-island-fire

Hwy 113 Fire: 7,124 acres, no change | 89% containmen | 77 personnel assigned

InciWeb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident-information/lalas-hwy-113-fire

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/113andLionsCamp

Lions Camp Road Fire: 785 acres, no change | 88% containment | 19 personnel assigned

InciWeb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident-information/lalas-lions-camp-road-fire

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/113andLionsCamp

Elizabeth Fire: 940 acres, no change | 85% containment | 30 personnel assigned

InciWeb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident-information/lalas-elizabeth-fire

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ElizabethFireLa

Equipment resources assigned to the fires include Type 6 Engines; Dozers; Tractor Plow Units; and Water Tenders. Aerial resources include helicopters and fixed wing aircraft. Additional support is being provided by Parish authorities and departments; Sheriff’s Offices; and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

Weather & Fire Behavior:

Today will transition from rain potential to sunny, increasing temperatures and lowering relative humidity although there is potential for scattered showers. The rain that did occur yesterday barely moved the drought index, but did temporarily increase relative humidity. This drying trend will continue through the next several days. If afternoon thunderstorms do occur, expect strong erratic winds that could hasten needle-cast and increase reburn potential.

Air Quality:

Smoke may occur in areas of reburn. Air quality information is available at the EPA’s Fire and Smoke Map at: https://fire.airnow.gov/ .

Temporary Flight Restriction:

A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is in place over the Tiger Island Fire and Hwy 113 and Elizabeth Fire areas. If you fly, we can’t. Aircraft or drone intrusions into the restricted airspace endangers aircrews conducting fire operations and aerial resources are grounded for safety. This unnecessarily places aircrews and ground fire crews at risk in a dynamic and dangerous fire environment.