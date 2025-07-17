Wife of accused chief arrested on felony charges

The day after her husband's indictment and arrest were announced, the Oakdale Police Chief's wife was arrested by State Police.

Alison Doyle, 51, was booked with two counts felony malfeasance in office. Troopers describe her as a "former" employee of Oakdale.

The investigation stems from the federal investigation that alleges her husband, Chad Doyle, as well as the city marshal and another Louisiana police chief, conspired with an Oakdale resident to generate fake police reports to support applications for u-visas. Those visas are granted to people who are either the victim or witness to a crime in the U.S.

In Alison Doyle's case, she is accused of conspiring with the same businessman to manipulate the bid process for two city-owned properties.

The investigation began when the Alexandria Field Office of the Louisiana State Police Criminal Intelligence Unit received information that she was working with Chandrakant "LaLa" Patel. He's the businessman accused of paying these Louisiana law enforcement officers $5,000 per person to generate fake armed robbery reports. To read our story about that indictment, click here.

"Louisiana State Police remains committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity and accountability in public service. We appreciate the cooperation of local officials and members of the community throughout this investigation," the release states. "

Anyone with additional information related to this case is asked to call (504) 858-9480. Also, you may anonymously report information through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system by visiting lsp.org and clicking on Report Suspicious or Criminal Activity, or calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.

The federal indictment announced Wednesday included Doyle's husband, the elected chief of police for Oakdale. He is accused of conspiracy to commit visa fraud, one count bribery, 24 counts mail fraud and eight counts money laundering.