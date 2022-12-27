What do other states do to protect their children?

In the wake of the deaths of multiple children, our media partners at The Advocate took a look at how other states' child protection systems are set up:

Louisiana’s child welfare system has been rocked by the deaths of multiple children this year, leading to legislative hearings, the resignation of the agency's leader and questions about what could have been done to better protect those under its care.

Fed-up foster parents, advocacy groups and legislators are demanding more and better oversight. Some are now looking at how other states keep watch on their child welfare systems and calling for an independent authority that can investigate the agency and make findings public.

Unlike most other states, Louisiana lacks an office of ombudsman for its Department of Children and Family Services — a position with the power to review how the agency has handled cases.

“There isn’t a neutral party of accountability,” said Jennifer Matthews, a foster mother in DeRidder.

Ombudsmen are public servants who can investigate agency decision-making leading up to a child’s death, review systemic breakdowns and brief legislators and members of the public on any findings. They often field complaints from children in state custody as well as from their foster and biological parents.

