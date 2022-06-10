Westlake Chemical plants in LA, KY to cut air pollution

WESTLAKE, La. (AP) - Three subsidiaries of a Houston, Texas-based petrochemical company have settled allegations that they violated federal and state pollution control laws.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday that Westlake Chemical Corporation agreed to make upgrades and perform compliance measures estimated to cost $110 million to resolve the complaint involving two facilities in Lake Charles, Louisiana and one in Calvert City, Kentucky.

The companies will also pay a $1 million civil penalty.

According to the complaint, the companies failed to properly operate and monitor their industrial flares, which resulted in excess emissions at the three facilities.

