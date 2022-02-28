Weekend crashes claim three lives in Baton Rouge area

Over the weekend, and within the span of two hours, Louisiana State Police investigated two separate fatal crashes in the Baton Rouge area.

The first crash occurred on Saturday, February 26 shortly after 10:00 p.m. on US Hwy 61 north of LA Hwy 964 in East Baton Rouge Parish.

The crash claimed the lives of 27-year-old Cameron Davis and 30-year-old Christopher Bourgeois, both of Baton Rouge.

According to State Police, the initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Davis and his two passengers were traveling south on US Hwy 61.

For reasons still under investigation, Davis's vehicle ran off the roadway to the right and overturned multiple times.

All three occupants were unrestrained at the time of the crash and were ejected from the vehicle.

Troopers say Davis sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bourgeois, who was a passenger in the front seat, sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

The rear seat passenger was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

A toxicology sample was obtained from Davis for analysis, according to troopers.

—

The second crash occurred at 12:00 a.m. on February 27, 2022, on LA Hwy 938(Coontrap Road) south of LA Hwy 74 in Ascension Parish.

That crash claimed the life of 56-year-old Willie Owens of Gonzales and resulted in the arrest of 31-year-old Jasper Bougere of Gonzales.

Troopers say the initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Bougere was traveling south on LA Hwy 938. At the same time, Owens was walking in the northbound lane of LA Hwy 938.

For reasons still under investigation, Bougere's vehicle crossed the centerline into the opposing lane and struck Owens.

After striking Owens, State Police say Bougere's vehice proceeded off of the roadway and struck a utility pole.

Owens sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say impairment is unknown on the part of Owens. A routine toxicology sample was obtained from him and submitted for analysis, they say.

According to State Police, impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash on the part of Bourgere. Troopers arrested and booked Bougere into the Ascension Parish Jail for violating LRS 14:32.1 Vehicular Homicide and LRS 14:98 DWI (1st Offense).

