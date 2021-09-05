WDSU: Diocese facilities unfit for living; three have died there

The Archdiocese of New Orleans manages or owns six senior living facilities that city officials have deemed unfit for occupancy in the past two days. Three people died at those complexes following Hurricane Ida, a city spokesperson told WDSU.

Residents from the complexes were evacuated following post-hurricane wellness checks, the city announced Saturday night. Most were brought to the Morial Convention Center, from which they were taken to shelters in north Louisiana. Medical professionals triaged the residents and directed those needing care to appropriate facilities, according to a statement from the city, the station is reporting.

According to WDSU's reporting, the archdiocese manages 25 complexes for seniors and the disabled through its offshoot entity Christopher Homes Inc. Its website lists Annunciation Inn, Christopher Inn, Delille Inn, Nazareth Inn 1 & 2, St. John Berchman's and St. Martin's Manor among its communities.

The city reported one fatality each at Annunciation Inn in the 7th Ward, Christopher Inn in Faubourg Marigny and Nazareth Inn 1 & 2 in Little Woods.

Sarah McDonald, spokesperson for the Archdiocese of New Orleans, said in a statement that 266 residents were evacuated Saturday from Christopher Homes complexes. She also confirmed the three deaths.

"All residents were encouraged to leave all locations before Ida and in its aftermath," McDonald told the station.

To read the entire story, click here.

