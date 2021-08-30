Water pours into New Orleans news station after roof damaged during Ida

Water poured into the WGNO newsroom in New Orleans on Sunday night after the roof of their building was damaged by Hurricane Ida.

Reporter Chris Welty shared photos and video to his Twitter page of the damage.

Video showed water falling from the ceiling tiles into the WGNO newsroom.

Ceiling tiles are beginning to fall in our WGNO Newsroom. Multiple leaks and holes in our roof. pic.twitter.com/uKnoULFajl — Chris Welty (@Chris_R_Welty) August 30, 2021

Photos showed portions of the roof completely peeled away.

Portions of the WGNO roof is coming off. pic.twitter.com/TlN71XiVto — Chris Welty (@Chris_R_Welty) August 30, 2021

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel