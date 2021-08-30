Watch
NewsCovering Louisiana

Actions

Water pours into New Orleans news station after roof damaged during Ida

items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy of MGN Online
Water
Posted at 9:22 PM, Aug 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-29 22:22:49-04

Water poured into the WGNO newsroom in New Orleans on Sunday night after the roof of their building was damaged by Hurricane Ida.

Reporter Chris Welty shared photos and video to his Twitter page of the damage.

Video showed water falling from the ceiling tiles into the WGNO newsroom.

Photos showed portions of the roof completely peeled away.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.