WATCH: Tornado moves across I-10 near Orange, TX

Mary Phan
Posted at 4:36 PM, Oct 27, 2021
Severe weather moving through the area has left damage in the western portion of Louisiana. As storms passed across the Texas-Louisiana state line earlier on Wednesday, a tornado was captured on video moving over I-10.

The video courtesy of Mary Phan shows traffic stopped on I-10 and a tornado moving across the road, tossing debris as it goes by.

Blue flashes seen in the video are transformers being blown out by the storm.

