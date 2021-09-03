WATCH: NYPD officers quizzed on pronunciation of Louisiana words

Amid all the hard work and sometimes tension amid the recovery from Hurricane Ida, there's a lighthearted moment getting attention on social media.

The Hammond Police Department quizzed two New York Police Department officers, named Juan and David, who are here assisting with Ida recovery efforts.

Their list includes words like Natchitoches, Tchoupitoulas, Ouachita, Boudin, and Grosse Tete.

The officers are good sports about it - but they did a pretty good job! The video has been shared almost 4,000 times.

Watch the full video below:

