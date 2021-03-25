WATCH: Drew Brees sits down with Ellen, talks retirement, new hobbies

Following the news of his retirement from the NFL, former Saints quarterback Drew Brees made an appearance on the Ellen Degeneres Show that aired Wednesday on KATC.

Brees spoke with Ellen about his decision to retire after 20 seasons in the NFL and how he had a "strong feeling" his last game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would be the end of his career. He also discussed how his family reacted to his decision and how he's been spending his newfound free time.

The former QB has gotten a new gig at NBC where he will be broadcasting in the booth for various games but will also be in-studio for the station's Sunday night broadcast Football Night America.

"I love the game of football, and this is basically just a different way for me to show my love and passion for the game," Brees said. "Hopefully I'm able to do it in a way that's fun and entertaining for fans. I want them to walk away and say that, and also say, 'I learned something today.'"

Watch the full clip below:

