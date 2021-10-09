Wasted COVID vaccine doses in Louisiana swell to 224,000

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana’s problem of wasted COVID-19 vaccine shots continues to balloon.

The latest data provided to The Associated Press by the Louisiana Department of Health shows about 224,000 doses have been thrown out across the state as health providers can’t find enough residents willing to roll up their sleeves.

The number of trashed doses has nearly tripled since the end of July, even as Louisiana grappled with a fourth, deadly surge of the coronavirus pandemic during that time that led to increased interest in the vaccines.

More than 2.1 million people in Louisiana are fully vaccinated. That's about 46% of the population.

