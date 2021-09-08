Washington Parish man accused of interfering with utility workers arrested

A Washington Parish man was arrested Sunday after deputies say he was found to be interfering with utility crews work.

Deputies with the Washington Parish Sheriff's Office say that on September 5, they responded to a complaint from electric utility workers that an individual was interfering with their work by attempting to close high voltage fuses on overhead electric lines.

According to a report, the man’s actions were jeopardizing the safety of linemen in the area as well as his own safety.

60-year-old Billy R. Crain a resident of Highway 436 was located and as the officers and a foreman for the utility company attempted to explain to him that his actions were impairing their work and creating a dangerous situation, Crain allegedly became belligerent and refused to comply with the deputies’ instructions.

They say he physically resisted, but was subdued, restrained and placed under arrest.

Crain was booked into the Washington Parish Jail on charges of unauthorized entry of a critical infrastructure, criminal mischief, resisting an officer and three counts of public intimidation.

“Such behavior is not only foolish, but also dangerous,” stated Sheriff Randy Seal. “While electrical linemen are working hard to restore electricity to parish residences, the last thing they need is an amateur interfering with their work and creating danger for them. I applaud all of our linemen and other utility workers who have put in long hours under very difficult circumstances.”

