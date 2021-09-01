Warrant issued for man who accosted reporter on live TV

Gulfport Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of an Ohio man who ran into an NBC storm coverage live shot and accosted the reporter.

"We would like to thank the public for coming forward and helping identify Ohio resident Benjamin Eugene Dagley," a post from the Mississippi police department states.

According to a release from Gulfport PD, the warrant accuses Benjamin Euguene Dagley of Wooster, Ohio of two counts simple assault, one count disturbing the peace, and one count violation of emergency curfew. It's possible Dagley also violated his probation's travel restriction; police say he's on probation for an unnamed criminal charge in Ohio.

Dagley is believed to be traveling in a white pick-up truck, a 2016 Ford F150, Ohio License Plate PJR1745. If you see him or know where he is, Gulfport PD ask that you contact your local law enforcement.

Here's his picture:

Here's a picture of his truck:

The incident happened August 30 on the beach in Gulfport. NBC and MSNBC Reporter Shaquille Brewster was doing a live shot, reporting on how things were coming back online after the passage of Hurricane Ida, when a white pick-up truck pulls abruptly off the road and onto the beach, in the background of the live shot. A man gets out of the truck and begins running toward the crew; Brewster walks several feet away, with the camera following, to get the man out of the shot.

Brewster continued with his live shot, but the man can be heard screaming in the background. Brewster then shuts down the shot, telling his colleagues in the studio that there's someone "who needs help right now." He later tweeted that he and his crew were fine. The only word clearly heard during the man's tirade is "accuracy."

Here's the video of the incident: :https://www.msnbc.com/d7e36385-627d-4545-be11-b886415403bd

Here's Brewster's tweet following the incident: