Want to keep an eye on gas and diesel prices? Here's how

If you want to keep up with gas prices where you live, or maybe where you plan to travel this summer, the AAA has a website that can help.

AAA's gas website keeps track of gas and diesel prices by city and by state. You can find average prices for today, last week, last month and last year. To check it out, click here.

The organization also posts articles and analyses about gas prices. This week, they noted that only three states had gas prices under $4 per gallon.

The national average for a gallon of gasoline is now $4.48. The increase is primarily due to the high cost of crude oil, which is hovering near $110 a barrel, the AAA reports.

Here's their article on that:

“The high cost of oil, the key ingredient in gasoline, is driving these high pump prices for consumers,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “Even the annual seasonal demand dip for gasoline during the lull between spring break and Memorial Day, which would normally help lower prices, is having no effect this year.”

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 3.6 million bbl to 225 million bbl last week. Gasoline demand also decreased slightly from 8.86 million b/d to 8.7 million b/d. Typically, lower demand would put downward pressure on pump prices. However, crude prices remain volatile, and as they surge, pump prices follow suit. Pump prices will likely face upward pressure as oil prices stay above $105 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the switch to the more expensive summer blend of gasoline, which usually adds seven to ten cents per gallon depending on the market, is happening now. This switchover should be complete nationwide by early June. This summer blend switch is an annual event. It is unrelated to the Biden Administration’s announcement a few weeks ago to allow the higher ethanol E15 gas blend to remain on sale throughout the summer until September.

For those in the market for a new fuel-efficient ride in 2022, the latest online AAA Car Guide is now available. All category winners are electric or electric hybrid vehicles. The AAA Car Guide also contains detailed information about AAA’s recent research on current automotive technologies and topics, such as driver assistance systems, gasoline quality, headlight effectiveness, etc.

