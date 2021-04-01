Walker police searching for missing 17-year-old who may be headed to Eunice

Walker Police are searching for a missing 17-year-old who they believe may be headed to Eunice.

Police say Amanda Boswell was last seen on March 30 around 3:30 pm at the Walmart on Walker South Road in Walker.

She is described as being 5'1" and 167 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Officers say she may have left the store on foot and caught a ride.

They say Boswell does not have family in the Walker area and may be traveling towards Eunice.

Anyone coming into contact with Boswell or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact Walker Police at (225) 664-3125 or the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 686-2241.

Tips can also be sent anonymously through text message by texting TIPWALKERPD to 888777.

