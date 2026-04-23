WAFB: Two critical, more hurt at shooting at Mall of Louisiana

UPDATE: The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed two people are in critical condition and multiple others have been hurt following a shooting at the Mall of Louisiana.

Police are responding to reports of a shooting at the Mall of Louisiana, WAFB reports.

There are believed to be four to five victims near the food court, the station reports.

Paramedics have been called to the scene. They are setting up triage near JC Penny, and police are looking for one to two shooters.

To read WAFB's full story, click here.