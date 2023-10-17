Voter registration deadlines for the November 18 General Election is fast approaching

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin would like to remind voters that the deadlines to register to vote in the Nov. 18 General Election are fast approaching.

The deadline to register in person, by mail or at the OMV Office is Wednesday, Oct. 18. The deadline to register through the GeauxVote Online Registration System is Saturday, Oct. 28.

This deadline is for citizens who have never registered to vote, as well as voters who would like to make changes to their registration. Citizens may check their registration or register to vote online at www.GeauxVote.com .

After registering, voters should download the GeauxVote Mobile smartphone app. The app provides registration information as well as voting districts, sample ballots, polling place information, and election results.

Early voting for the Nov. 18 election will take place Friday, Nov. 3 through Saturday, Nov. 11 (excluding Sunday, Nov. 5, and Friday, Nov. 10 for Veterans Day), from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, or to report potential polling place accessibility issues, please call the Elections Hotline at 800-883-2805, with TDD/TTY access at 711, or email the Elections Division at elections@sos.la.gov.

