Members of the New Orleans City Council are scheduled to meet Thursday to vote on decriminalizing abortion in New Orleans.

Seven council members back the resolution that they said would protect the reproductive rights of residents seeking abortions as well as those performing abortions.

The Council Members also requests City funds controlled by the New Orleans Police Department, Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office, Orleans Parish District Attorney and the City of New Orleans not be used to solicit, catalog, report, or investigate reports of abortion.

Louisiana high court leaves abortion bans on hold

On Wednesday, the Louisiana Supreme Court rejected a request by the state attorney general to allow immediate enforcement of state laws against most abortions.

A judge will decide in a hearing scheduled Friday if the temporary restraining order blocking the law from going into effect will continue.

Until law matters are resolved, abortions remain accessible.