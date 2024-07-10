Visit any state park for free this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. – In recognition of the Louisiana State Park system’s 90-year anniversary, visitors can enjoy free day-use admission to all Louisiana State Parks and Historic Sites on Saturday, July 13.

“This is a great opportunity for people to get out and experience all that our State Parks and Historic Sites have to offer,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “Mountain bike through winding trails at Bogue Chitto State Park, kayak under the ancient cypress trees at Lake Fausse Pointe or Chemin-A-Haut state parks, or tour Longfellow-Evangeline State Historic Site, the oldest site in the Louisiana State Park system. There is something for everyone in the family to enjoy.”

On July 13, 1934, the Louisiana Legislature created the State Parks Commission of Louisiana, the state agency that would eventually become the Louisiana Office of State Parks, and charged it with establishing, protecting, and managing state parks and recreational centers. The mission would further expand to include preserving and interpreting natural areas of unique or exceptional scenic value; planning, developing, and operating sites that provide outdoor recreation opportunities in natural surroundings; preserving and interpreting historical and scientific sites of statewide significance; and administering intergovernmental programs related to outdoor recreation and trails.

In 1977, the Louisiana Office of State Parks was created in the Department of Culture, Recreation & Tourism.

The state park system began with three state parks that totaled 298 acres. The Louisiana Office of State Parks now operates 21 state parks, 14 historic sites, and a preservation area that comprises 45,000 acres, 110 miles of roads, and 1.2 million square feet of rentable facilities that welcomed over 1.75 million visitors last year.

The Louisiana State Park system offers first-class services, facilities, and amenities.

Some recent projects include adding a new 22-site RV campground at Cypremort Point State Park; RV campsite upgrades to add full sewer hookups at Palmetto Island, Tickfaw, Fontainebleau, and Jimmie Davis State Park; equestrian campground at Bogue Chitto; new nature center aquarium exhibits; day-use area renovations and cabin updates at North Toledo Bend and Lake Claiborne State Parks; and special needs playgrounds at Fontainebleau and Bogue Chitto State Parks. There are also all-terrain track wheelchairs that are available for use, at no charge, to people with limited mobility at eight locations.

For more information about Louisiana State Parks or to plan a trip, go to LaStateParks.com or follow Louisiana State Parks on Facebook.

