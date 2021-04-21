Virtual information sessions continuing for Louisiana residents affected by recent storms

Virtual information sessions will continue this week for storm survivors in Louisiana.

The sessions, which began on April 14 will continue until Saturday, April 24. Officials say the sessions will provide survivors with resources to assist in recovery efforts from the recent Louisiana disasters.

FEMA says the virtual information sessions are an alternate response to continue current state disaster recovery efforts during the national pandemic situation.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), FEMA, USDA, SBA, and various offices from the State of Louisiana in partnership with other local, state, federal, nonprofit, and community partners will participate.

FEMA says that information in the sessions will be focused on helping Louisiana residents affected by the February Winter Storms, and/or Hurricanes Laura, Delta, and Zeta.

Sessions will be delivered via Zoom and Closed Captioning will be available.

Registration, session times, topics and more information on the virtual disaster recovery fairs can be found at: getagameplan.org

