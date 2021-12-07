Virtual career fair set for tech job seekers

LED FastStart will host a virtual career fair to connect job seekers with opportunities in Louisiana’s growing digital sector on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Fourteen companies from across the state have committed to participate in the career fair:
General Informatics in Baton Rouge
Premier Health in Baton Rouge
Rural Staffing in Baton Rouge
Sparkhound in Baton Rouge
GDIT in Bossier City
Globalstar in Covington
CGI in Lafayette
L3 Harris in Lafayette
LHC Group in Lafayette
Perficient in Lafayette
IBM in Monroe
DXC Technology in New Orleans
Excella in New Orleans
Praeses LLC in Shreveport
Registered job seekers will have the opportunity to explore the employers’ virtual booths, research the companies and see the opportunities for which they are best suited. Registrants also can participate in one-on-one text-based chats with company representatives.
“Louisiana’s tech sector is the fastest growing industry in our state, and employers are eager to connect the best talent with the right roles,” said LED FastStart Executive Director Paul Helton. “At LED FastStart, we pride ourselves on partnering with companies and connecting Louisiana’s workforce with great opportunities. We’re excited to once again host a virtual career fair, this time with fourteen great Louisiana tech companies.”
Registration is open to all job seekers in Louisiana and out of state who are interested in careers in the digital media industry. To register, visit the BrazenConnect.com registration page.
