Virginia cancels final home game in wake of deadly shooting

ESPN reports that Virginia has canceled its game against Coastal Carolina on Saturday after the shooting deaths of players Lavel Davis Jr., D'Sean Perry and Devin Chandler, the school announced Wednesday.

No decision has been made on the season finale against Virginia Tech on Nov. 26 in Blacksburg.

Davis, Perry, Chandler, running back Mike Hollins and another student were shot Sunday night after returning to campus from a class field trip. Hollins survived but remains hospitalized after being shot in the back. The other student who survived is considered to be in good condition, ESPN reports.

Hollins is a Baton Rouge native. To see the latest from WBRZ about his recovery, click here.

The suspected shooter is former Virginia football player Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., who was arrested by police Monday. Jones, 22, was denied bail during a court hearing Wednesday, ESPN reports.

Jones faces three counts of second-degree murder, two counts of malicious wounding and additional gun-related charges. Jones did not enter a plea Wednesday. Appearing by video link from jail, Jones told Albemarle General District Court Judge Kenneth Andrew Sneathern he plans to hire an attorney, but the judge appointed a public defender to represent him for the time being, the network reports.

The judge also set a status hearing in the case for Dec. 8.

