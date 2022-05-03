VIDEO: Watch Garth as he's Callin Baton Rouge

More than 100,000 people were in Tiger Stadium this past weekend to see a performance by country music star Garth Brooks. It was the third-largest American concert - right behind George Straight and the Grateful Dead.

Highly anticipated was his performance of the 1993 hit "Callin Baton Rouge," which has become an anthem in that arena, played for every LSU Tiger football game. When he began the song that night, an LSU researcher documented the seismic activity there as that of a small earthquake.

After the show, Brooks posted a thank you on his Facebook page:

But on Saturday, many of Acadiana's folks were in Lafayette, attending Festival International. So if you missed it, the star's team has posted a video of the performance and some other high points of the event. The video is below; after the performance there's a lengthy Q&A session with Brooks.

Here's the video: