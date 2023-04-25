VIDEO: Coast Guard rescues man stuck in mud for hours

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard rescued a 65-year-old man Tuesday who had been stuck in mud since Monday near Port Bolivar in Texas.

The man was riding his bike toward the ferry around sunset on Monday when his bike got stuck; he tried to walk but he also got stuck and couldn't free himself.

Around 4 a.m. on Tuesday, deputies with the Galveston County Sheriff's Office called Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders and told them the man was stuck in the mud east of the Galveston north jetty on Bolivar Peninsula, and deputies couldn't reach him.

A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew launched to assist while Galveston County Sheriff’s Office personnel remained on the scene to vector in the helicopter crew.

The helicopter crew arrived on scene, hoisted the man and transferred him to emergency medical service personnel waiting at Scholes International Airport in Galveston, Texas, in reportedly stable condition.

