VIDEO: Coast Guard medevacs fishing vessel passenger off Louisiana coast

The Coast Guard medevaced a fishing vessel passenger approximately 184 miles south of White Lake, Louisiana, Tuesday.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call at 8:12 p.m. Monday night from the fishing vessel New Buccaneer stating a 58-year-old male passenger was experiencing stroke-like symptoms. Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew and a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew to assist.

The Ocean Sentry aircrew first located the vessel and established radio communication between the Sector New Orleans watchstanders, the Jayhawk aircrew, and the fishing vessel crew.

The Jayhawk aircrew later arrived on scene, hoisted the passenger, and transferred him to University Medical Center New Orleans.

The passenger was last reported to be in stable condition.