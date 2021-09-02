Watch
Veterans home in Reserve first to receive FEMA emergency generator

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Memphis District
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers delivered and installed the first Federal Emergency Management Agency emergency temporary power generator at the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Home on Tuesday, August 31. The 156-bed facility is in Reserve, Louisiana.The generator will support the veteran home’s electrical requirements until regular electrical services in the area are restored.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers installed the first FEMA emergency generator at the Southeast Louisiana Veterans home in Reserve.

Engineers installed the generator on Tuesday, August 31.

The 156-bed Veterans home is located in Reserve in St. John the Baptist Parish.

The USACE says the generator will support the veteran home's electrical requirements until regular electrical services in the area are restored.

