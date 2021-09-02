Veterans home in Reserve first to receive FEMA emergency generator

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers installed the first FEMA emergency generator at the Southeast Louisiana Veterans home in Reserve.

Engineers installed the generator on Tuesday, August 31.

The 156-bed Veterans home is located in Reserve in St. John the Baptist Parish.

The USACE says the generator will support the veteran home's electrical requirements until regular electrical services in the area are restored.

