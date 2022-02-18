Vernon Parish still working cold case, 32 years later

Thirty-two years ago this weekend, a 15-year-old girl walked away from Leesville High School.

Seven years later, a hunter found Tammy Call's remains on a logging road near Sandy Hill. All these years later, the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office is still looking for her killer.

The VPSO's Cold Case Team re-opened her case in 2018, and they've been re-examining all evidence and re-interviewing all witnesses. Last fall, a team of detectives, Fort Polk CID agents and U.S. Army personnel did an extensive excavation of the area where Tammy's remains were found.

"The joint effort was an attempt to recover any additional remains or evidence that may have been over looked in 1997," a post from the VPSO states. "Tammy's parents, Mr & Mrs Joe Call, still reside in Vernon Parish. Tammy's family has suffered tremendously during the ordeal of Tammy's disappearance and murder. Tammy deserves justice and her family deserves to know what took place on that February day in 1990."

If anyone has any information about the case, or anyone was friends with Tammy, they're asked to call Detective Twyman or Detective Jordan regarding the case. Detectives can be contacted at 337-238-7248.

