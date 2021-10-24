Vehicle fire closes I-10 West near Grosse Tete

DOTD repots that I-10 West is closed at Mile Marker 142 (before Grosse Tete) due to a vehicle fire.
Officials say that congestion is approximately 2 miles in length.
Drivers are advised to use an alternate route.
It is unknown if there are any injuries associated with this vehicle fire.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers