Watch
NewsCovering Louisiana

Actions

Vehicle fire closes I-10 West near Grosse Tete

items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy of Jamie Hulin Yates
Grosse Tete Fire I-10.png
Posted at 9:13 PM, Oct 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-23 22:13:23-04

DOTD repots that I-10 West is closed at Mile Marker 142 (before Grosse Tete) due to a vehicle fire.

Officials say that congestion is approximately 2 miles in length.

Drivers are advised to use an alternate route.

It is unknown if there are any injuries associated with this vehicle fire.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.