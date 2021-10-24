Vehicle fire closes I-10 West near Grosse Tete

DOTD repots that I-10 West is closed at Mile Marker 142 (before Grosse Tete) due to a vehicle fire.

Officials say that congestion is approximately 2 miles in length.

Drivers are advised to use an alternate route.

It is unknown if there are any injuries associated with this vehicle fire.

