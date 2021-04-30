Vaccine events scheduled for May in St. Mary, Assumption and Terrebonne Parish

The Louisiana Region 3 Office of Public Health will offer vaccination events in May for residents of Assumption, St. Mary and Terrebonne Parish.
Officials say Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available by appointment only.
To schedule a vaccination, residents are asked to contact the Louisiana Vaccine Hotline at 855-453-0774 or visit covidvaccine.la.gov.
See the vaccination events below:
Assumption
Pierre Part Store
May 5, 2021
11:00 am to 6:00 pm
3421 Highway 70
Pierre Part, La
(Pfizer vaccine only)
St. Mary
Cypress Bayou Casino
May 8, 2021
11:00 am to 2:00 pm
832 Martin Luther King
Charenton, La
(Moderna or J&J offered)
Terrebonne
Grand Caillou Gym
May 1, 2021
12:00 pm to 6:00 pm
106 Badou Drive
Dulac, La
(Moderna or J&J offered)
Fletcher Community College
May 15, 2021
10:00 am to 3:00 pm
1407 Highway 311
Schriever, La
(Pfizer or J&J offered)
