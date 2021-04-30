Watch
NewsCovering Louisiana

Actions

Vaccine events scheduled for May in St. Mary, Assumption and Terrebonne Parish

items.[0].image.alt
Federica Narancio/AP
Pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced on its website that it had received permission from the Food and Drug Administration that they can enroll children as young as 12 in its COVID-19 vaccine trial. (Federica Narancio/AP)
Vaccine
Posted at 2:14 PM, Apr 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-30 15:14:56-04

The Louisiana Region 3 Office of Public Health will offer vaccination events in May for residents of Assumption, St. Mary and Terrebonne Parish.

Officials say Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available by appointment only.

To schedule a vaccination, residents are asked to contact the Louisiana Vaccine Hotline at 855-453-0774 or visit covidvaccine.la.gov.

See the vaccination events below:

Assumption

Pierre Part Store
May 5, 2021
11:00 am to 6:00 pm
3421 Highway 70
Pierre Part, La
(Pfizer vaccine only)

St. Mary

Cypress Bayou Casino
May 8, 2021
11:00 am to 2:00 pm
832 Martin Luther King
Charenton, La
(Moderna or J&J offered)

Terrebonne

Grand Caillou Gym
May 1, 2021
12:00 pm to 6:00 pm
106 Badou Drive
Dulac, La
(Moderna or J&J offered)

Fletcher Community College
May 15, 2021
10:00 am to 3:00 pm
1407 Highway 311
Schriever, La
(Pfizer or J&J offered)

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.