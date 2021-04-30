Vaccine events scheduled for May in St. Mary, Assumption and Terrebonne Parish

The Louisiana Region 3 Office of Public Health will offer vaccination events in May for residents of Assumption, St. Mary and Terrebonne Parish.

Officials say Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available by appointment only.

To schedule a vaccination, residents are asked to contact the Louisiana Vaccine Hotline at 855-453-0774 or visit covidvaccine.la.gov.

See the vaccination events below:

Assumption

Pierre Part Store

May 5, 2021

11:00 am to 6:00 pm

3421 Highway 70

Pierre Part, La

(Pfizer vaccine only)

St. Mary

Cypress Bayou Casino

May 8, 2021

11:00 am to 2:00 pm

832 Martin Luther King

Charenton, La

(Moderna or J&J offered)

Terrebonne

Grand Caillou Gym

May 1, 2021

12:00 pm to 6:00 pm

106 Badou Drive

Dulac, La

(Moderna or J&J offered)

Fletcher Community College

May 15, 2021

10:00 am to 3:00 pm

1407 Highway 311

Schriever, La

(Pfizer or J&J offered)

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel