UWSL offers text-to-donate campaign for Venezuela

United Way Southwest Louisiana is inviting the community to help families affected by the devastating earthquake in Venezuela by donating through its new international disaster relief text-to-give campaign.

Community members can simply text UNITEDGLOBAL to 40403 to make a donation supporting earthquake relief and recovery efforts in Venezuela. Contributions will help provide critical assistance to individuals and families impacted by the disaster, including emergency shelter, food, clean water, medical care, and other essential resources.

"Disasters can happen anywhere, and when they do, communities around the world need support," said Denise Durel, President and CEO of United Way Southwest Louisiana. "Through our UNITEDGLOBAL text-to-give campaign, our community has an easy way to stand with those affected and help provide hope during an incredibly difficult time."

The UNITEDGLOBAL keyword serves as United Way Southwest Louisiana's international disaster relief fund, allowing the organization to quickly mobilize support for humanitarian crises around the world. Similar to the organization's UNITEDGULF disaster relief fund, which supports disaster response across the Gulf Coast, UNITEDGLOBAL enables donors to respond when international disasters strike.

Every donation, regardless of size, helps provide life-saving assistance and supports long-term recovery efforts for those impacted by the earthquake.

To donate, simply:

Text UNITEDGLOBAL to 40403

For more information about United Way Southwest Louisiana and its disaster response initiatives, visit www.unitedwayswla.org.