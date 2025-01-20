Utility Companies prepare for the storm

Here's what Acadiana's utility companies are saying about their winter weather preps.

SLEMCO

If weather forecasts prove accurate, we could be seeing a bit of the white stuff in the next day or two. We've been preparing and adjusting work details and logistics ahead of the expected "wintry precipitation" to make certain we have enough manpower, materials and equipment to restore power as quickly as possible. We plan to communicate and update our customers via Facebook several times each day if we have large-scale outages. Individual outages won't be addressed until any major issues are cleared up. As soon as we are given details, we will share them as quickly as possible with you.

Reminder: Just like after a hurricane, if we have outages, we will start with patrolling transmission lines and substation feeders, then line sections and lastly individual taps. You may see a truck in your area, then not again for awhile as we assess the scale of any system damage. Every electric utility works this way because it gets the most customers back on the fastest. It does no good to head to a location at the end of the line if power isn't able to flow out of the substation to get to your location. It's sort of like CPR. If your heart isn't pumping blood out to your arteries, paramedics begin their care with chest compressions not setting a bone that's broken in an arm or leg. We know this can be extremely aggravating if you're the customer at the end of a line. We will be working to get to you just as quickly and safely as we can.

Please remember to treat any fallen power line as energized and stay away. If you plan to use a portable generator, plug appliances directly into the generator. Do not try to power your entire home by wiring your generator to your breaker box. This is not only a fire hazard, but you risk backfeeding the power line going to your home and electrocuting line workers trying to restore your power.

Outages can be reported by calling 1-888-275-3626. You can also login to your SmartHub account to report an outage. Stay safe and remember to obey any official public directives.

CLECO

Cleco is prepared for the winter storm that is expected to bring ice, snow and low temperatures across much of Louisiana beginning overnight and continuing through tomorrow.

All of Cleco’s distribution and reliability personnel and an additional 500 line mechanic and vegetation management contractors have been strategically staged across the state to respond to weather-related power outages.

“During winter storms, the accumulation of ice or snow can cause trees to become heavy, break and fall onto power lines causing power outages,” said Clint Robichaux, director of distribution operations and reliability. “Cleco prepares year-round for all types of weather-related events, and our crews are ready to respond to this winter storm which is forecasted to impact much, if not all, of Cleco’s service territory.”

Cleco also reminds customers to prepare.



Gather supplies you might need during a power outage, including flashlight, batteries, canned food, manual can opener, bottled water, medication and a first aid kit.

Charge cell phones, tablets and laptops.

Make sure it’s safe to travel. Elevated freeways and bridges are prone to dangerous ice build-up when they get wet during cold temperatures.

Operate portable generators outdoors in well-ventilated areas and plug appliances directly into generators with grounded extension cords. Never plug a generator into a wall outlet.

If using a space heater, make sure the plug isn’t frayed or torn, as it could start a fire, and keep heaters away from anything that can burn, including paper, clothing and rugs.

“The safety of our customers, employees and communities is our priority,” said Robichaux.

For more information, visit Cleco’s Storm Center page on cleco.com.

ENTERGY

Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans continue to actively monitor the frigid temperatures and winter precipitation expected to move through the region early next week. While forecasts are continually changing and the exact impact to the Louisiana service area is hard to predict, crews are prepared to respond to whatever Mother Nature delivers.

Out of an abundance of caution, both companies have made the decision to suspend disconnects through Sunday, Jan. 26.

Entergy has taken a series of proactive pre-winter actions to prepare to serve our customers during extreme temperatures, including:



Insulating critical power plant equipment using improved methods and materials that allow them to withstand lower temperatures.

Insulating or draining piping within power generation facilities with potential for standing water during normal operation, to prevent freezing and breaks.

Inspecting and maintaining substations and transmission lines that are critical to Bulk Electric System reliability.

Inspecting and testing equipment that can be impacted by extreme cold, such as gas-filled circuit breakers.

Additional vegetation trimming, which removes tree limbs that would normally have been above the power line.

As our teams prepare, we encourage our customers to prepare as well. Entergy’s Storm Center [entergynewsroom.com] provides a list of safety tips, bill management assistance and energy efficiency resources to keep families safe and warm throughout the winter season.

We’re storm ready, 365 days a year

To ensure our company and customers are prepared for the winter weather ahead, we continue to implement unique readiness plans at each power plant and review measures taken with transmission lines and transmission facilities, while reviewing critical systems and infrastructure preparedness across the grid.

When a weather threat arises, we ramp up support [entergynewsroom.com]. We use forecasts and computer models based on experience with previous storms to predict damages and associated restoration resource needs. Based on those estimates, the company may call on restoration workers from around the country [entergynewsroom.com] if needed to aid in restoring power safely and quickly for our customers. Entergy continuously plans and improves the process of assessing damage, positioning personnel in the right place with the required materials to restore power as safely and quickly as possible.

We take steps to maintain and control vegetation across our service area, completing annual clearing of right-of-way areas to minimize the impact from fallen trees or branches following a storm. Prior to storms impacting our area, vegetation crews perform pre-storm patrols of circuits to mitigate any imminent threats within the right of way. Our year-round storm preparations include the vegetation management program and the targeted “ground to sky” vegetation trimming [entergy.com], which removes tree limbs that would normally have been above the power line. We also use artificial intelligence and satellite imagery to help predict when trimming may be needed.

Customers should prepare now

Being prepared can help keep you safe. Get ready before weather threatens your area by having an emergency plan in place. Find safekeeping resources on our Storm Center:



Verify your contact information in your online myEntergy account [myentergy.com] before severe weather strikes, so you receive our notifications. If a storm impacts your area, you can report an outage quickly and easily through our digital options – using either our free mobile app [entergy.com], online at myEntergy.com [myentergy.com] or by texting OUT to 36778.