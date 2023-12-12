USPS announces holiday hours

LOUISIANA — The United States Postal Service announced today that all branches will be closed for Christmas and New Year's Day.

The closure will affect all postal services. This includes retail services, mail delivery and blue collection boxes.

Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve

This year, Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve fall on Sundays. The normal closing times will apply.

There are no current plans for limited hours on Saturday, December 23 or Saturday, December 30, USPS officials say. Customers are always encouraged to check with their local post office for hours of operation.

In addition, there are currently no plans for early blue box collection times on Saturday, December 23 or Saturday, December 30.

Customers who are unable to mail items before the scheduled collection box pickup times on December 23 and December 30 should use the Postal Locator at tools.usps.com to find Post Office locations that may open later.

Christmas Day and New Year’s Day

In observance of the two holidays, post offices will be closed on Monday, December 25, and Monday, January 1. Blue collection boxes will not be serviced on these days, and there will be no residential or business deliveries - except for Priority Mail Express, which is delivered 365 days a year in select locations for an additional fee.

Following these holiday closures, post offices will be open and regular mail delivery will resume on Tuesday, December 26, and Tuesday, January 2.

According to USPS, blue collection boxes are not serviced on Sundays or federal holidays.

Customers are encouraged to plan their postal needs accordingly and are reminded that many services, such as buying stamps and shipping labels, are available at usps.com.