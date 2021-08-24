USDA updates pandemic assistance for producers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced Tuesday that it's updated pandemic assistance for producers, including those in Louisiana.

USDA is updating the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 (CFAP 2) for livestock, poultry contract producers, and specialty crop growers who faced market disruptions in 2020 due to COVID-19.

The additional assistance is in response to the feedback and concerns from producers and stakeholders about the gaps in the initial pandemic assistance package.

Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M., said of the update, "The USDA continues to adjust pandemic assistance to help address unique circumstances and provide more flexibility, making the program more equitable for all producers. It is important to stay informed as pandemic assistance continues to be updated."

Assistance is also available to new contract producers who began their farming operation in 2020. The deadline for all new and modified CFAP 2 applications is October 12.

For more information and to submit applications, producers can contact their local FSA office, which can be found by visiting farmers.gov/service-locater or by calling 877-508-8364.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel