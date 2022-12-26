USCG working oil spill near Corpus Christi

The Coast Guard responded to an oil spill near Corpus Christi on Sunday.

About 3,800 gallons of light crude oil leaked into the water in the La Quinta Channel of Corpus Christi from a cracked pipeline. The spill was reported to the Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center about 11 p.m. Saturday night.

The pipeline had cracked in multiple places, and responders found a sheen about 300 by 20 yards.

The pipeline has now been secured, and responders from Miller Environmental Services have deployed more than 1,500 feet of boom to contain and absorb the oil.

There have been no reports of impact on wildlife but environmental assessments are still ongoing. There have been shoreline impacts on the Spoil Islands.

The Coast Guard issued a safety marine information broadcast establishing a safety zone in the Corpus Christi Ship Channel into La Quinta Channel. The La Quinta Channel is currently closed to all traffic during clean ups.

Sector Corpus Christi personnel are monitoring cleanup efforts and working alongside personnel from the Texas General Land Office, the Port of Corpus Christi, the Port of Corpus Christi Harbormaster's Office, the Corpus Christi Area Oil Spill Control Association, Miller Environmental Services, USA DeBusk and Horizon Environmental.