USCG searching for missing fisherman in Gulf

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard is searching for a 35-year-old fisherman who fell overboard early Saturday.

Officials say the man fell from the commercial fishing vessel Miss Winnie roughly 138 miles southwest of Port Fourchon.

They were called around 2 a.m. from another vessel, who told them the vessel Miss Winnie had reported the man overboard.

Coast Guard District Eight watchstanders launched a Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew, a Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew and the Coast Guard Cutter Jacob Poroo.

Watchstanders have also been transmitting an urgent marine information broadcast to mariners.

The Coast Guard will continue to monitor severe weather conditions in the area and search as weather conditions permit.