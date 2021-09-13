USCG rescues man from boat near Lake Ponchartrain

The Coast Guard rescued a man Sunday from a sailboat that was disabled near Lake Pontchartrain, Louisiana.

Watchstanders with Coast Guard Sector New Orleans were called about 11:15 a.m. Sunday by the owner of a 23-foot sailboat, Pierce.

He told them the boat was disabled and drifting toward the La. 11 bridge, near Lake Ponchartrain. The boat then got pinned against the bridge, and was in danger of capsizing.

The watchstanders sent a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew to assist.

The aircrew arrived on scene, safely hoisted the mariner aboard and brought him back to the air station. He didn't report any medical issues, they say.

The boat was secured, and is no longer pinned.

