USCG medevacs 65-year-old crewmember experiencing heart attack-like symptoms

NEW ORLEANS, La. — On Tuesday, May 16, 2023, the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) Heartland medevacked a 65-year-old crewmember from a motor vessel approximately 13 miles south of Port Fourchon.

Command center watchstanders for Coast Guard Eighth District and Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report at around noon Tuesday from the motor vessel Solitaire. The call was concerning a 65-year-old male crewmember experiencing heart attack-like symptoms.

Sector New Orleans watchstanders dispatched a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew in order to assist.

Once the aircrew arrived on scene, the crewmember medevacked was transported to University Medical Center in New Orleans.

The crewmember was last reported in stable condition, officials say.

