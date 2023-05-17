Watch Now
USCG medevacs 65-year-old crewmember experiencing heart attack-like symptoms

Courtesy Photo U.S. Coast Guard District 8
Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans aircrew and motor vessel Solitaire crew carry a Solitaire crewmember on a litter to a Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter May 16, 2023, near Port Fourchon.
Posted at 11:28 AM, May 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-17 12:30:53-04

NEW ORLEANS, La. — On Tuesday, May 16, 2023, the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) Heartland medevacked a 65-year-old crewmember from a motor vessel approximately 13 miles south of Port Fourchon.

Command center watchstanders for Coast Guard Eighth District and Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report at around noon Tuesday from the motor vessel Solitaire. The call was concerning a 65-year-old male crewmember experiencing heart attack-like symptoms.

Sector New Orleans watchstanders dispatched a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew in order to assist.

Once the aircrew arrived on scene, the crewmember medevacked was transported to University Medical Center in New Orleans.

The crewmember was last reported in stable condition, officials say.

For more information, follow USCG Heartland on Facebook and Twitter.

