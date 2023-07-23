USCG: Crew gets off rig safely after fire starts

The crew of a rig in the Gulf was safely evacuated today after a fire started.

Officials with the U.S. Coast Guard tell us the fire was reported shortly after noon on Saturday on a rig about 20 miles southeast of South Pass.

The USCG mustered water and air craft and headed out to the rig, but by the time they arrived the crew had been safely evacuated by Good Samaritans, and the fire had been put out.

The USCG set up a five-mile safety radius around the rig, and they also flew over the site to check for pollution concerns, a spokesman said. There were none spotted, he said.

No injuries were reported to the USCG, he said.