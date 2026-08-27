USAF: Our Starbase Louisiana is not affiliated with SpaceX

BARKSDALE AFB, LA - - On Tuesday, the state made a big announcement about SpaceX coming to Vermilion Parish. Part of the presser was the presentation of a slick video that included some chit-chat between Gov. Jeff Landry and Elon Musk.

During that chit-chat, they said they would name the project “Starbase Louisiana.”

Today, the U.S. Air Force sent out a press release about their project, which carries the same name but is not affiliated with SpaceX.

Here’s that release:

STARBASE Louisiana, a Department of War STEM learning initiative for students in the state, is aware of recent inquiries regarding a potential affiliation between the organization and a new SpaceX development titled Starbase Louisiana in Vermilion Parish, La.

The operations and planning for Starbase Louisiana by SpaceX are not affiliated with STARBASE Louisiana. Additionally, STARBASE Louisiana is not involved in the development, management or operation of any SpaceX facility.

STARBASE Louisiana. is a program focused on providing students with hands-on educational opportunities in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The program operates independently of SpaceX and has no organizational or operational relationship with the company.

“Our team sincerely appreciates the public’s interest in STARBASE Louisiana and the work we do here at Barksdale to encourage students to explore STEM education,” said Richard Scott, STARBASE Louisiana, program director. “While developments within the aerospace industry can generate excitement about STEM fields – the D.O.W. STARBASE Louisiana program and STARBASE Louisiana, have served the area for 27 years and have no affiliation with SpaceX or its operations in Vermilion Parish, Louisiana.”

All questions regarding STARBSE Louisiana should be directed to the 307th Bomb Wing via email at 307bwpaworkflow@us.af.mil or 318.529.3024.