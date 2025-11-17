UPDATE: START program secure, but LOFSA was hacked

State officials have issued an update in the "cyber incident" that happened this summer.

"Through the third-party forensic analysis of the Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance (LOSFA) cyber incident, two determinations have been made. First, the START college savings account program was not involved in the incident and is secure. Second, however, the analysis confirmed that certain LOSFA files, which are unrelated to the START program, were involved," a release states.

The next round of outside analysis is underway to review the files involved extensively and determine what information they contain, officials say.

"While that analysis is undertaken, LOSFA is working diligently to ensure that all systems and services related to the state’s student financial aid system are operational. This process takes time, and staff are working as quickly as possible to complete it," the release states.

If this analysis identifies personal information, individuals will be notified as soon as the review is complete in accordance with all applicable state and federal laws.

"We appreciate your patience as our staff has worked tirelessly to respond to this incident and address all questions and pending requests from our customers. If you need LOSFA assistance, contact (225) 219-1012 or (800) 259-5626 or questions@losfa.laregents.edu," the release states.