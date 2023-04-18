UPDATE: Second of two women wanted in Georgia man's disappearance arrested

UPDATE: A second woman accused of involvement in the death of Nathan Millard, the Georgia man who went missing during a business trip to Baton Rouge, has been arrested, our media partners at The Advocate are reporting.

Tabbetha Barner, 33, was wanted for a count of failure to seek assistance and a count of prostitution, Baton Rouge police said previously. Investigative documents previously suggested that Millard paid Barner and another woman, Tiffany Guidry, for sex and did drugs with them; he was later found dead of an overdose, the newspaper reports.

After Millard's death, police say Derrick Perkins, who is accused of dealing Millard the drugs, and Guidry allegedly rolled up Millard's body in a rug and dumped it near Scenic Highway.

To read the Advocate's full story with all the details, click here.

Last month, Guidry was arrested on a warrant after receiving and anonymous tip from a concerned citizen. Guidry was apprehended while standing on the corner of Nicholson Drive and Terrance Street. Guidry has been booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for Unlawful Disposal of Human Remains, Prostitution and Failure to Seek Assistance, Baton Rouge Police say.

Just a few days before, Baton Rouge Police identified the two women accused of involvement in the disappearance of a Georgia man visiting the city.

The man's remains were found, rolled in a rug and covered in plastic, several days after he vanished while visiting the city on business. An autopsy found no indication of foul play, and WBRZ reported it was suspected that he overdosed.

On March 20, 2023, Baton Rouge Police Detectives booked 45-year-old Derrick Perkins for the improper disposing of Nathan Millard’s body. The affidavit filed to support the warrant for Perkins' arrest made reference to prostitutes as well as drugs.