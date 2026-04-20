UPDATE: Seats still available in required boating education classes

There are still spots available for this Saturday’s Boating Safety Lagniappe Day Courses at several locations.

LDWF urges the public to register for one of the nine classes by visiting https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/boater-education and click on the link for “Find A Course Near You”.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries hosts the 15th annual "Boating Education Lagniappe Day" on April 25 at nine different locations across the state.

During Boating Education Lagniappe Day, LDWF will provide instructors for the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) boating education course and NASBLA boating education certification and lunch with some locations also providing door prizes all free of charge.

LDWF urges the public to register quickly as most places have limited spaces available and registration is on a first come first serve basis. To register for one of the nine classes, please visit https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/boater-education and click on the link for “Find A Boating Education Course Near You”.

Anybody born after Jan. 1, 1984 must complete a NASBLA approved boating education course and carry proof of completion to operate a motorboat in excess of 10 horsepower.

The course includes information on choosing a boat, classification, hulls, motors, legal requirements and equipment requirements. The course also covers many navigation rules and charts, trailering, sailboats, canoeing, personal watercraft and more. Completion of the course will result in the student being issued a vessel operators certification.

The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Agents Association (LWAA) along with other business partners help make annual Lagniappe Day possible across the state.

Below is the list of lagniappe class locations and sponsors:

Caddo Parish - 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Boat Shop

2410 Samford Ave.

Shreveport, LA 71103

Sponsor: The Boat Shop of Shreveport

Ouachita Parish - 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Ludwig Marine

7423 Hwy. 165 N

Monroe, LA 71203

Sponsor: Ludwig Marine of Monroe

Rapides Parish - 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Region 3 LDWF Enforcement Office

1995 Shreveport Hwy.

Pineville, LA 71360

Sponsor: Leebo’s Stores

Lafayette Parish - 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

LDWF Lafayette Office

200 Dulles Rd.

Lafayette, LA 70506

Sponsors: Deano’s Pizza, St. Landry Lumber and Austin’s Outdoors

Calcasieu Parish - 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

LDWF Lake Charles Office

1025 Tom Watson Road

Lake Charles, LA 70615

Sponsors: Beauregard Parish Chapter of Whitetails Unlimited and Gatti’s Pizza of Lake Charles

Terrebonne Parish - 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Ward 7 Citizen’s Club

5006 LA-56

Chauvin, LA 70344

Sponsors: Pizza Express of Chauvin, Chauvin Carnival Club, and Children’s Water Survival

Ascension Parish - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Cabela’s

2200 West Cabela’s Pkwy.

Gonzales, LA 70737

Sponsor: Cabela’s

Tangipahoa Parish - 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Pontchatoula Volunteer Fire Department

610 East Pine St.

Ponchatoula, LA 70454

Sponsor: Manchac Boating Association

St. Tammany Parish - 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Tammany Yacht Club

1196 Harbor Dr.

Slidell, LA 70458

Sponsors: The Tammany Yacht Club, U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, and the LWAA