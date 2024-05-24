UPDATE: Principal who punished student for off-campus dance hired at Acadiana High

Last fall, Jason St. Pierre made headlines across the country after he punished a student at his school for dancing at an off-campus party.

Today, he's the new principal at Acadiana High School.

St. Pierre's appointment to the post was announced this morning via a press release from the Lafayette Parish School System, which referred to his time at Walker High by saying he "successfully led one of the largest high schools in the state."

That's where the 17-year-old SGA President and scholarship candidate was attending school when a video surfaced of her dancing at a party that happened off campus following the school's homecoming events last fall.

Three days after it was posted online, St. Pierre removed her from her position in the student government association and said he was withdrawing all scholarship recommendations he made for her.

At a meeting in his office with the assistant principal, St. Pierre told the student she wasn’t “living in the Lord’s way,” her mother told our media partners at The Advocate. He printed out Bible verses with highlighted sections and “questioned who her friends were and if they followed the Lord," the newspaper reported.

But a few days later, St. Pierre posted a statement on the school district's Facebook page that reversed his action.

The Associated Press reported that, citing the significant public attention the episode had received and more time to consider his decision, the principal apologized to the student's family and undid his previous disciplinary plans. He also addressed his invocation of religion.

“Finally, during my conversation with (the student) regarding the dance party, the subject of religious beliefs was broached by (the student) and myself," St. Pierre wrote. "While that conversation was meant with the best intentions, I do understand it is not my responsibility to determine what students’ or others’ religious beliefs may be – that should be the responsibility of the individual.”

The student and her mother said St. Pierre brought up religion, not her. The mother and daughter have also said the deadline for her scholarship application was after his reversal, and questioned whether St. Pierre could have reinstated his scholarship endorsement sooner, The Advocate reported at the time.

A day later, the district said St. Pierre had asked to take leave for the remainder of the school year.

“Walker High School Principal Jason St. Pierre has requested to take leave for the remainder of the 2023-2024 school year,” said Livingston Parish Public Schools Superintendent Joe Murphy. “The district office is awaiting his paperwork to process his request."

Here's the LPSS release:

Mr. Jason St. Pierre brings a wealth of experience from his 25 years in education, including 15 years as principal of Walker High School.

"Having successfully led one of the largest high schools in the state, Mr. St. Pierre's experience as a principal is invaluable. We are pleased to welcome him to the district and the Scott community," states Superintendent Francis Touchet, Jr.

Mr. St. Pierre's career in education began at Denham Springs Freshman High, where he served as a teacher and coach. He quickly moved into administrative roles, becoming an assistant principal at Denham Springs High School and later the principal of Freshwater Elementary. He also led Walker Freshman High School as principal before his promotion to principal of Walker High School.

Throughout his career, Mr. St.Pierre has been dedicated to fostering educational environments promoting academic and vocational success. At Walker High, he was instrumental in transforming the school into a 21st-century learning institution, emphasizing the integration of college preparatory and career training programs. He established strong partnerships with the business community, creating hands-on learning opportunities for students and ensuring they graduate with the skills needed for higher education and the workforce.

In recognition of his exceptional leadership and commitment to student life, Mr. St.Pierre was honored as the 2022 Varsity Brands School Spirit Principal of the Year, a prestigious national award celebrating principals who significantly enhance the student experience. In 2023, he was nominated as one of Louisiana’s semi-finalists for the state’s Principal of the Year award.

Mr. St.Pierre is eager to bring his vision and expertise to Acadiana High School, where he aims to inspire staff and students to achieve new heights of excellence. Mr. St.Pierre is a Navy veteran with a bachelor's degree from Southeastern Louisiana University and a master’s degree in Education Leadership from Southern University.