UPDATE: Patients OK at Lady of the Sea

Patients at Our Lady of the Sea in Cut Off are safe, the Lafourche Gazette is reporting.

Yesterday, dramatic video captured damage to the roof during Hurricane Ida. Today, we were not able to get any phone calls through to the facility, but the Lafourche Gazette newspaper got the story.

A portion of Lady of the Sea General Hospital's roof blew off, but CEO Karen Collins told the paper that all patients and staff are fine at this time.

South Lafourche reported wind gusts of well more than 100 mph in several areas and there have been reports of storm damage in both businesses and residential areas.

Collins said patients are OK and no one was injured in the gusts, but the hospital has suffered "significant damage" in the incident.

