Update on Louisiana state parks following hurricane Ida

Louisiana State Parks have finished surveying all facilities affected by Hurricane Ida.

They say that work has already begun to clear debris away, make roads passable, and assess damages to buildings inside state parks and historic sites.

“Much like many in southeast Louisiana, several of our state parks took a big hit from Hurricane Ida. Downed trees, wind damage, and flooding are the biggest issues. Crews are already working in many of these state parks to clear out the debris and make the grounds usable as soon as possible,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “We have made significant progress in cleanup efforts. We have been able to open the RV sites at two state parks to help our fellow Louisianans who are still without power. This was important to us because in Louisiana, we pride ourselves on our resiliency and treating everyone like family.”

At St. Bernard State Park in Braithwaite, the roads have been cleared of fallen trees and there are 50 RV sites available, free of charge, to Louisiana residents still without power following Hurricane Ida. These are sites only and residents will need to have their own RV. The sites are available on a first come, first served basis and can be reserved at the Reserve America reservation website [link.mediaoutreach.meltwater.com] and put in the code RELOCATEBERN or call toll free 1-877-CAMP-N-LA (1-877-226-7652).

Meanwhile, Bogue Chitto State Park in Franklin has also reopened RV sites to Louisiana residents only. The day use facilities of the park are available to the public.

Here is a breakdown of the status of affected state parks in the path of Hurricane Ida as of Friday September 10, 2021:

Bayou Segnette State Park (Westwego, LA) : The park is currently closed with no electricity, minor flooding within the park grounds, minor damage to the group camps and cabins, and multiple trees down that will need to be removed from the park.

Bogue Chitto State Park (Franklinton, LA) : The cabins are currently closed and being used to house state park cleanup crews from across the state. The RV sites are open to Louisiana residents, and day use of the park is open to the public.

Cypremort Point State Park (Cypremort Point, LA) : Open

Fairview-Riverside State Park (Madisonville, LA) : The park is closed until further notice due to flooding issues and massive tree damage that will need to be removed.

Fontainebleau State Park (Mandeville, LA) : The park is closed until further notice due to massive tree damage needing removal, flooding, and wave erosion at the beach.

Grand Isle State Park (Grand Isle, LA) : The park is closed until further notice due to extensive wind and water damage to the park facilities.

Lake Fausse Point State Park (St. Martinville, LA) : Open

Palmetto Island State Park (Abbeville, LA) : Open

St. Bernard State Park (Braithwaite, LA) : Open; however, RV sites are being utilized for Louisiana residents in affected areas without power.

Tickfaw State Park (Springfield, LA) : The park is closed until further notice due to flooding, heavy tree damage that needs to be removed, and structural damage to most buildings and cabins.

For more information about Louisiana State Parks visit LaStateParks.com

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel